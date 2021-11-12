Judge warns Larne man that courts take a ‘dim view’ of domestic violence

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court to John James McLoughlin (30), with an address listed as Kintyre Road.

The defendant was being sentenced in relation to an assault on August 3 this year when a prosecutor said police could hear a “hysterical” female “arguing with a male” during an “abandoned 999 call”.

Police attended an address and saw a “visibly upset” woman who said her partner had, the court heard, grabbed her around the neck “causing redness”.

The court heard the woman didn’t wish to make a formal statement of complaint but wanted the defendant to get help for “issues”.

The court heard the incident happened on the day of the defendant’s grandmother’s funeral.

McLoughlin admitted to police he had struck his partner.

The prosecutor said in the absence of a statement from the woman the prosecution proceeded on the basis of police ‘bodyworn’ evidence and the defendant’s admission.

A defence lawyer said the defendant felt working with Probation might help “sort my head out”.

Judge Broderick put McLoughlin on Probation for a year and said: “Courts take a dim view of domestic violence especially when you grab anyone around the throat.