Ballymena District Judge Nigel Broderick urged a shoplifter to try to “get to grips” with a drug addiction.

Lauren Goodall (25), with an address at Radnor Street in Belfast, had stolen clothing and accessories worth over £120 from Dunnes Stores, New Look and Peacocks in Larne on November 28, 2018.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, the defendant was given a three months sentence suspended for a year.