Judge tells Larne man ‘no Kelly’s over Christmas’

District Judge Liam McNally told a man who is accused of having cocaine with intent to supply: “No Kelly’s over Christmas.”

He was referring to a condition of £300 bail which bars Aaron Houston from entering the Portrush nightclub. The defendant (26), of Drumnahoe Manor in Larne, is alleged to have committed the intent to supply offence on November 25 this year.

He also faces a second charge of possessing cocaine on the same date. The defendant was in the dock at Coleraine Magistrates Court on December 17.

A police officer believed she could connect the defendant to the charges. A prosecutor applied for an adjournment of six weeks for the full file to be received. The case was adjourned to the end of January.