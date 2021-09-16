Judge says shoplifting ‘major concern’ for traders as Larne woman gets Probation

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where Leah McBride (35), of Bay Road Manor, was put on Probation for a year and ordered to pay £100 compensation for items taken from B&M Bargains in Larne and a filling station in the Dundonald area.

Defence solicitor Robert Murtagh said the items taken were all “low end value-wise”.

Judge Broderick said: “Although these are what could be regarded as low level thefts what aggravates the situation is the number of them.