Judge says shoplifting ‘major concern’ for traders as Larne woman gets Probation
A judge said although a woman with a Larne address had committed ten “low-level” thefts - including taking cat food, chocolate and crisps: “If you ask any proprietor, shoplifting is a major concern”.
District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where Leah McBride (35), of Bay Road Manor, was put on Probation for a year and ordered to pay £100 compensation for items taken from B&M Bargains in Larne and a filling station in the Dundonald area.
Defence solicitor Robert Murtagh said the items taken were all “low end value-wise”.
Judge Broderick said: “Although these are what could be regarded as low level thefts what aggravates the situation is the number of them.
“If you ask any proprietor or owner of any business, shoplifting and theft is a major concern for these businesses”.