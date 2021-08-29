Judge delays driving ban to allow motorist to get home from court
A judge said he would delay the start of a motoring ban until midnight on the day of the court to allow the defendant to get home after being told he had driven to the venue.
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 10:44 am
District Judge Peter Magill took the step at Ballymena Magistrates Court regarding Andrew Falconer (31), of Porter Green Place in Larne.
The defendant had driven without due care and attention on October 1 last year and was banned from driving for two weeks.