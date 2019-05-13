Jail warning for Larne man caught with 100 Ecstasy tablets

A Larne man caught with 100 Ecstasy tablets who claimed he only supplied to friends has been given a five months jail term, suspended for three years.

Justin Ryan Wright (24), or Lindara Park, was warned by the judge at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 9, that it was not without some hesitation that the prison term was being suspended.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant, who had a previous drugs-related conviction, that it was Wright’s “last chance” and if he re-offended in the next three years it was likely he would go to jail.

As well as having Ecstasy with intent to supply the defendant also had cannabis.

He said the cannabis was for his own use.

The detections were made during a search last September.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said the drugs were being sold to friends who were in a “drug culture in the Larne area” which involved “taking Ecstasy at the weekend”.

The defendant was out of work at the time and was selling the drugs to friends to “make some money to allow himself to tick over”.

Mr Moore said since becoming a dad the defendant had a “road to Damascus moment” and is now off drugs and working.

He said there had been a “complete sea change” in the defendant’s life.

Judge Broderick said having drugs with intent to supply was serious and normally resulted in jail but the defendant was now in full-time employment with a young child and had a lot to lose if he was sent to prison immediately.