Jail warning for Carnlough man over ‘dabbling’ in drugs

Police raided a man’s address and found nine bags containing cocaine and a tub with cannabis.

John Kennedy (37), of Croft Close in Carnlough, pleaded guilty to charges of possessing Class A and Class B drugs.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 7, that on September 25 this year police searched the defendant’s address and forced entry as he was not present.

When spoken to by phone he confirmed he was out of the country and when eventually interviewed he said the drugs were his for his own personal use.

Defence solicitor Garrett Greene said the defendant, who had a previously clear record, had difficulties with substance abuse after suffering a number of bereavements including his father, uncle and cousin.

The defendant was fined £500 and District Judge Liam McNally warned him that if he kept “dabbling” in drugs he would end up in jail.