Jail term for man who threw brick through ex’s kitchen window in Larne

Simon Anthony McDonagh (37), with different addresses on charges sheets in the Belfast area, admitted assault, causing criminal damage and breaching a Non-Molestation Order on March 6 this year.

He also admitted assaulting his former partner on March 5 this year when she was punched “repeatedly around the head”.

He also breached a Non-Molestation Order and he had also driven whilst banned and used a vehicle without insurance on March 5.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a door at Moyle Hospital in Larne on December 2 last year.

A prosecutor said around 2am on March 6 this year police received a 999 call from a woman who said her ex-partner, McDonagh, had smashed her kitchen window with a brick and that a 17-year-old was injured by broken glass and her face was bleeding.

The woman said she had received numerous phone calls from McDonagh throughout the day and she had a Non-Molestation Order in place.

The woman told police that around 2am an alarm attached to her kitchen window had triggered and when she and the 17-year-old had gone into the kitchen she saw McDonagh standing at the window.

She told him to “leave her in peace” but he lifted a house brick and threw it threw the kitchen window, smashing it. The teenager was struck by flying glass and sustained a number of small cuts to her face which “bled profusely”.

They ran upstairs to phone police and McDonagh left. Ambulance staff attended and treated the girl who didn’t need to go to hospital.

In relation to March 5 the court heard McDonagh’s former partner said he had punched her “repeatedly around the head” when the 17-year-old was present. The woman needed to go to hospital with a scalp hematoma.

In relation to the hospital incident police were contacted at 2.55am about a suspicious male attempting to gain entry via conservatory door at the side of Moyle Hospital. A description was given to police who stopped McDonagh nearby. Staff later found he door handle of conservatory had been ripped off.

The prosecutor said defendant admitted he damaged the door trying to get inside “so he had somewhere to sleep for the night”.

A defence lawyer said McDonagh had an “appalling record”. He said McDonagh had a “nomadic lifestyle from a very early age” and had “fallen into one piece of trouble after another”.

Regarding the hospital incident the lawyer said “that was out of need for somewhere safe to sleep as opposed to breaking in to acquire items unlawfully”.

The court heard the defendant knew he had to “pay the price” for the offences.