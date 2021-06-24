Jail sentence for songwriter who made mobile phone video during attack on woman

Danielle McCollum (27), formerly from Carnlough but now of Fisherstown in Cargan, previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The incident happened around the time the defendant made headlines about one of her songs being performed at the Capital XTRA Unleashed showcase in London.

A prosecutor said at 3pm on June 5, 2018, the then 23-year-old victim was walking in the Stiles estate in Antrim when three females including McCollum exited a vehicle.

One of the other women grabbed the injured party causing her top to rip before McCollum headbutted her on the nose and began hitting, kicking and pulling her hair “whilst she was attempting to defend herself on the ground”.

The prosecutor said the other two females joined in the attack before McCollum verbally abused the woman before launching a second assault.

The court heard the assault was captured on a mobile phone which was passed around by the attackers and footage was shared on social media.

Screams and shouts could be heard as a 44-second long clip of the incident was viewed in court by District Judge Nigel Broderick.

The injured woman was able to “flee the scene” when a taxi arrived.

The court heard one of the other attackers was given Probation and a summons had yet to be served on the third female.

The prosecutor heard the victim believed her nose “may have been broken but I don’t think that was confirmed by medical report” and the woman also suffered bruised and swollen eyes, bumps to her forehead and eyebrow and a cut to the back of her ear.

A defence barrister said the footage made “extremely unpleasant viewing” and it had been an “utterly shameful” incident for which McCollum wished to apologise.

He said McCollum had been taking drugs on the day in question and had “very little memory”.

He said she was “shocked” when she viewed the footage and was “extremely ashamed” and is now a “very different person”.

The barrister claimed: “The background behind the incident was the injured party was going out with her brother and had said some very unsavoury things in relation to Miss McCollum’s brother.”

He said that had been “no excuse” for what happened but said there had been a “very positive” pre-sentence report and she has been engaging with Mental Health Services and during her visits there was “no suspicion of substance misuse”.

The lawyer said McCollum is doing a criminal psychology degree.

The defendant appeared at court via a video link from home.

Judge Broderick said: “It appears from the footage that after assaulting, gratuitously, the victim, she then takes the phone and continues filming. I found the mobile phone footage very concerning.

“This was gratuitous violence visited upon an innocent victim who was surrounded by three other females and she was punched and kicked when she was on the ground and even more vulnerable.”

He said the filming was an aggravating factor but that after it appeared on social media it “thankfully made its way to the PPS (Public Prosecution Service) who were able to present it today to court”.

Meanwhile, the defendant also admitted possessing 22 Class C Lyrica tablets in relation to January 2 this year. Police had stopped an Audi vehicle in the Broughshane area and McCollum had hidden the drugs in her bra.

The court heard McCollum had recently been given a suspended jail sentence at a Crown Court for drugs offences.