Jail sentence for Larne man who spat on and threw tea in face of ‘ex-partner’

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Lloyd Ogilby (27), of Glynn Road, was previously convicted of a number of offences at a court contest including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and cultivating 15 cannabis plants as well as possession of drugs including ‘magic mushrooms’.

A prosecutor said the defendant said she was assaulted last November 5 by Ogilby, her “ex-partner”.

She was also headbutted and slapped in the face and had her mouth grabbed and squeezed.

The woman had to attend hospital.

When police spoke to Ogilby they smelt cannabis and the defendant punched an officer in the face, breaking his glasses, and kicked out at another officer.

The defendant had drugs including Ecstasy and Diazepam and told police he was given Xanax as a “free sample”.

When interviewed the defendant claimed the assault on his ex-partner was “self-defence” saying she had lashed out at him, “bit” him and he was trying to restrain her.

Ogilby claimed he had reacted to police claiming he had been struck “a good dig in the face” and had been “pinned down”.

Defence barrister Andrew Moriarty said he didn’t want want to “in any way diminish” what Ogilby had done but thought Probation could help.

He admitted that “things have just gone over the side of a cliff” regarding Ogilby.

Also on November 6 last year police found the defendant had .177 calibre air pistols - airgun BB pellet guns - for which he did not have firearms certificates because of their power.

On June 15 this year the defendant admitted possession of a Class B drug.

The court heard he had come out of his house and as a police foot patrol passed they could smell cannabis. A search of the house found over 400 grammes of cannabis.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Ogilby, who was in court: “This was disgraceful behaviour to the victim. She sustained significant injuries, a perforated ear drum.

“This was a sustained assault, no doubt borne out by combination of your aggressive behavior; failure to control anger and no doubt fueled by a concoction of drugs.

“Courts have said time and time again that they take a very dim view of domestic violence. This is a significant case of domestic violence.”

Ogilby, who had a previously clear record, lodged an appeal after being given a nine months jail sentence at Ballymena Magistrates Court.