£3.9m Doagh to Larne greenway plans submitted to Department for Infrastructure

Judge urged to limit road ban as ‘world is crying out for lorry drivers’

News you can trust since 1891

Great British Bake Off 2021: Who left bake off week 4, who won star baker and an episode recap

Charges review could mean price rise in Mid and East Antrim Borough’s carparks

£3.9m Doagh to Larne greenway plans submitted to Department for Infrastructure

Men due in court after Class B drugs seized

New paranormal mystery penned by Larne author Nikita

‘Exceptional’ explorer to be honoured with blue plaque marking her Gleno origins

Mid and East Antrim Council ‘fully assisting’ PSNI after operation at The Braid

Ballygally Castle tops list as the UK's 'most haunted'

£3.9m Doagh to Larne greenway plans submitted to Department for Infrastructure