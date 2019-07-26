Islandmagee benefits fraudster given suspended jail term

An Islandmagee man was convicted at Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday for claiming over £20,000 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

John Wilson (63) of Ballystrudder Gardens, claimed Income Support, Jobseeker’s Allowance and Housing Benefit totalling £20,548 while failing to declare he had excess capital.

He was given a six-month prison sentence on each of the four charges to run concurrently, suspended for two years. The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

He is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.