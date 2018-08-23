Investigation launched after cars damaged

Police are appealing for information after criminal damage was caused to two cars in Whitehead.

The Times understands the incident occurred on Friday, August 3, but details were only made public by the police today.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating criminal damage to two motor vehicles which were parked on Edward Road, Whitehead on Friday, 3.

“At this time, it is unknown how the damage has occurred.

“If you have any information in relation to how this damage occurred, please contact police on 101 and quote serial number 1521 of 03/08/2018.”