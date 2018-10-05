Investigation launched after car damaged

Police are appealing for information after criminal damage was caused to a car in Larne.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are investigating a report of criminal damage caused to a black VW Golf. This occurred at St Johns Place between 3pm on October 2 and 5.30am on October 3.

“This has resulted in the car being scraped down the driver’s side. This will obviously come at a cost to the driver to repair.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 838 of the 5/10/18.