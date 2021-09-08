Insurance offence detected whilst Larne man was doing a ‘favour’, court told
A Larne man who was driving as a ‘favour’ after the vehicle owner - his girlfriend’s father was unavailable due to illness - was caught without insurance, a defence solicitor told a court.
Stephen Duane Gardiner (34), of Lower Cairncastle Road, also had a driving licence offence detected at 8.45am on June 22 this year at the A8 in the Newtownabbey area.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena - where the defence solicitor was Stewart Ballentine - the defendant was banned from driving for three months and fined £250.