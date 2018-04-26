Incident being treated as suspected arson

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a suspected arson attack on a vehicle in Co Antrim last night.

The incident occurred in the Town Park area of Larne shortly before 9pm.

Detective Sergeant Pete Crothers said: “It was reported that at approximately 8.50pm last night a white-coloured Land Rover parked in the area had been set on fire. Two men were reported to have been seen running from the area.

“Police and NIFRS attended, and the fire was extinguished. The vehicle suffered extensive damage as a result of the incident.

“We are working to establish a motive for the attack and would appeal to anyone who was in the area around 8:50pm last night and saw what happened, or noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives in Larne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1228 of the 25/04/17. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.