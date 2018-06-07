Houses and vehicle damaged in Larne petrol bomb attack

Detectives are appealing for information following an overnight arson attack on a property in Larne.

Detective Sergeant Pete Crothers said: “Shortly after 1:15 am of today (Friday, June 7) it was reported that a petrol bomb had been thrown through the front of the house in Craigyhill. This caused extensive damage to it and also damaged the property next door.

“It is also believed a petrol bomb was used on a vehicle parked outside at the time which totally destroyed it.

“Fortunately there were no injuries as a result of these reckless actions but I am asking for the public’s assistance in bringing the perpetrators to justice. “

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 73 07/06/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.