Hooded males sighted close to motorcycle torching

A number of vehicles were damaged after a motorcycle was set on fire in Whitehead this morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 1.00am at Islandmagee Road in the seaside town.

The PSNI stated: “Two young males with hoods up were observed in the area at the time of the incident. As a result of the fire other nearby vehicles also sustained damage.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses in relation to this incident to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers, quoting incident reference number 69 from 30/05/2018.