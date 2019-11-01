Halloween night assault on teenager in Larne

Police are investigating a Halloween night assault on a 15-year-old boy in Larne.

The teenager was hospitalised with facial injuries after being set upon by a number of people on the Old Glenarm Road in the Co. Antrim town around 11.30pm on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Larne PSNI said: “We believe there was an event on in a local establishment and youths from Larne and Carrickfergus had attended.

“We would appeal to anyone with information to contact police on 101 using reference 2574 from 31/10/19.

“Parents, were your children out in Larne for Halloween? Please have a conversation with them see if they are aware of this serious assault.”

Information can also be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800555111.