Glynn woman warned ‘alcohol and cars don’t mix’

Paramedics were called after a woman was found unconscious behind the wheel of a parked vehicle at a carpark beside a beautyspot.

Joanna De-Leeuwe (56), of Craiganboy Park, Glynn, was discovered at Waterfall Road in Gleno at 7.15pm on June 10 this year with a vodka bottle beside her.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday she pleaded guilty to an accusation of being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol in her breath and a charge of failing to provide a preliminary specimen of breath.

When a sample was later taken the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 120 - the legal limit is 35.

Defence solicitor Kevin MacAllister said after leaving shopping home the defendant had then gone a short distance to where she normally walks her dog.

At the scene she drank vodka and fell asleep and the next thing she remembered was waking up at a police station.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he could give credit for the defendant having a clear record after many years of driving.

He said he was prepared to accept that she had not been driving the vehicle while under the influence but warned her: “Alcohol and cars don’t mix”.

The defendant was given 10 penalty points and fined £350.