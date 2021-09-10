Glynn man hid Diazepam tablets inside one of his socks, court told
A Glynn man had hidden Diazepam tablets inside one of his socks, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 4:30 pm
The discovery was made after Luke Magee (18), of Glenvale Park, was arrested on August 1 this year.
The defendant admitted charges of aggravated taking of his father’s vehicle; driving with excess alcohol in breath; insurance and licence offences and possession of drugs.
When spoken to by police the defendant had a reading of 64 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35.
The defendant was banned from driving for 16 months and fined £325.