Glynn man claims cannabis was for ‘knee pain’

A defence barrister for a Glynn man caught with cannabis said he had been taking it for “knee pain”.

Thursday, 17th June 2021, 4:43 pm
Mark Ramsay (23), of Ballylesson Road, came to police attention when officers detected the smell of the drug coming from a vehicle at Carson Street in Larne on October 1 last year.

Around one gram was found.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was fined £300.

The court heard it was his second similar conviction and he previously had a related caution.

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop said the defendant is “treading on dangerous ground”.