Glynn man claims cannabis was for ‘knee pain’
A defence barrister for a Glynn man caught with cannabis said he had been taking it for “knee pain”.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 4:43 pm
Updated
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 4:43 pm
Mark Ramsay (23), of Ballylesson Road, came to police attention when officers detected the smell of the drug coming from a vehicle at Carson Street in Larne on October 1 last year.
Around one gram was found.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was fined £300.
The court heard it was his second similar conviction and he previously had a related caution.
Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop said the defendant is “treading on dangerous ground”.