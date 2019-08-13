Gleno man drove vehicle with tyres ‘devoid of thread’

A Gleno man caught driving a vehicle with four tyres “completely devoid of thread” which was used on a farm and was not normally on the road was in it because his own private vehicle was having work done, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.

John McKeen (24), of Ballywillin Road, was detected at Belfast Road, Carrickfergus, on May 23 this year.

He admitted charges of having defective tyres, a defective headlight and no MOT.

Defence solicitor Kevin MacAllister said his client had gone to “get some food” when he came to police attention.

The defendant was given three penalty points; a one year conditional discharge and was fined £350.