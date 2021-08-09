Glenarm woman stood in a Ballymena street and blocked traffic, court is told
A woman who stood in the middle of William Street in Ballymena and blocked traffic then began shouting and swearing at police and passers-by including children, the town’s Magistrates Court heard.
Marlene O’Boyle (44), of Lisles Hill Road near Glenarm, committed offences on June 8 this year.
A prosecutor said police had given the defendant chances to moderate her behaviour but she refused and during a struggle kicked out at a police officer.
The case was adjourned to September 16 for a pre-sentence report.