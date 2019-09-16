Glenarm driver’s problems ‘all stemmed’ from not originally having a solicitor

A Judge said a motorist’s problems “all stemmed” from not originally getting a solicitor when he was banned from driving for two months in January this year and was then unaware that he had to reapply for his licence.

Instead, when Ciaran Finnigan (25), of Altmore Walk in Glenarm, was spoken to by police in Carnlough in July it emerged he had no licence which in turn meant his insurance for an Audi A4 was invalid.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 12, where he did have a solicitor for the current case, defence lawyer Kevin MacAllister said when the ban lapsed the defendant had not reapplied for his licence.

Police had spoken with the defendant on July 9 this year.

The court heard the defendant was recently made redundant from Kilroot Power Plant.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the case had arisen by Finnigan previously “representing himself” in court but given the circumstances he said he was limiting a driving ban to one month along with a fine of £200.