Three men accused of the killing of well known loyalist, George Gilmore, in 2017 have been found not guilty at Belfast Crown Court.

Mr. Gilmore (44) was shot in the head in Carrickfergus in 2017 - he died as a result of his injuries the next day.

David McMaw, (30), from Starbog Road, Larne, and his brother Darren McMaw, (34), from Kilgreel Road, Antrim, were both found not guilty.

Brian McClean, (37), of Valetta Park, Newtownards was also cleared of killing Mr. Gilmore.