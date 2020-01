Police are investigating an incident of criminal damage in the Green Link area of Larne.

It was reported that four or five males, wearing all black, attacked a property and smashed windows at approximately 11.30pm on Monday.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Were you in the area at the time, do you have dash cam or CCTV that may be of interest to police?

“If you have any information in relation to this incident please call 101 and quote reference 2082 27/01/2020.”