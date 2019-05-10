Further remand for man accused of Sex Offences Prevention Order breach

A police officer said it could take more than a year to process devices as part of an investigation regarding a Carnlough man who is accused of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Michael McCollum (20), whose address was listed as Curragh Hill, is charged with two breaches of a SOPO relating to dates between January 30 and February 14 this year.

A previous court heard he was accused of contacting two 10-year-old boys via Instagram and asking them to “carry out sexual acts on themselves” for him to watch.

Under the terms of the SOPO the defendant is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with children under 16. McCollum is also accused of using the internet ‘without reasonable excuse’ in breach of the court order.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday via video link from Hydebank Prison where he has been on remand for a number of months.

A prosecutor said the investigation is ongoing and it would take time to collate images from phones seized from McCollum. A police officer said other devices also need to be looked and said the process could take upwards of a year to complete.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the court could not wait that long and the officer confirmed he hoped to “expedite” matters. A defence solicitor said there were difficulties in getting McCollum a suitable bail address.

The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to June.