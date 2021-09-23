Further remand for Larne painter facing 32 charges in relation to alleged fraud
A Larne painter currently facing 32 charges including ‘engaging in aggressive commercial practice’; ‘engaging in misleading commercial practice’ and fraud by false representation has had his case at Ballymena Magistrates Court adjourned to October 7.
Stephen Stewart (47), with addresses listed on charge sheets as Blackthorn Rise and Bank Road, had his case mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.
The charges relate to dates from December, 2019, to July this year - including July 12.
The charges show some of the areas where incidents allegedly happened included Cedar Hill, Newtownabbey; Cloughwater Road, Ballymena; Farm Lodge Green, Greenisland; Clare Heights, Ballyclare and Copperwood Road and Avenue in Carrickfergus.
The defendant has been further remanded in custody and the case has been adjourned to October 7.