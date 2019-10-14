Fundraising appeal set up after lead stolen from church roof

An online fundraising effort has been established after a substantial amount of lead was taken from St Patrick’s Church, Ballymullock Road, Larne, on October 10.

Commenting on the recent damage, Rev Philip Benson said: “Thieves for the second time in five months stole the lead from the roof of St Patrick’s Church, Cairncastle.

“Sadly, this time the theft and damage is considerably more serious, with repairs needed not only to replace the lead, but also to the roof and lightning conductor.

“We are now actively exploring with contractors and our insurer ways of preventing this kind of theft and vandalism again, however this will add significantly to the repair bill.”

An online fundraising page has been set up to help raise money to cover repair costs and further preventive/security measures. A fundraising target of £5,000 has been identified.

Rev Benson added: “If you are able, we would deeply appreciate any donations to help us with the repair of our historic church. All monies donated will go to the St Patrick’s Church Restoration Fund.”

If you would like to make a donation, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/st-patricks-church?fbclid=IwAR32rmtUltFfipuCsUd8tHLIhrP4ryvZpcW-YQlFJEUitFCcW_zBIrGEnIo

Anyone with information about the theft and vandalism is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident reference number 261 of 11/10/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.