Fresh appeal for information over murder of David Murphy in Glenwherry

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information one year on from the murder of 52-year-old David Murphy in the Glenwherry area.

Mr Murphy, who was jailed in 2005 for running guns for the UVF, was found dead at his farmhouse on the Church Road in Glenwherry on this date in 2019 having been shot.

Investigators at the scene of the murder in Glenwherry last year.

Police said last year they believed he was shot twice with a shotgun some time between February 17 and February 19.

Detectives from the PSNI’s major investigations team have now launched a renewed appeal for information about the killing.

“David Murphy’s body was discovered by a friend who had called at his home in Church Road, Glenwherry at around 1.00pm on Tuesday, February 19 2019, “ Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said.

“We believe David was shot some time between the evening of Sunday, February 17 and the time of the discovery of his body by his friend at 1.00pm on Tuesday, February 19.”

David Murphy.

He continued: “I am particularly keen to trace David’s movements leading up to the discovery of his body.

“Did you see him at any time between Saturday, February 16 and 1.00pm on Tuesday, February 19 2019? I want to know who he was with and what he was doing.”

The PSNI detective continued: “I also want to know - were you in the area of Church Road between these dates? Did you see anything out of the ordinary or suspicious? Did you see any vehicles or people in the vicinity of David’s house at 55 Church Road? Do you have any CCTV footage of the area in and around Church Road?

“No matter how insignificant you think your information may be it could be crucial in helping police bring the perpetrators before the courts.”

He added: “Whoever carried out this callous murder showed total indifference to the fact that Mr Murphy’s body could have been discovered by his parents.

“They did not care about the devastation and anguish they caused his family who will have to live with this nightmare for the rest of their lives.

“Today I am appealing to the public to help David’s family get justice. If you have any information that could assist our investigation call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 544 of 19/02/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

Mr Murphy’s funeral took place last February at the Church of Ireland in Carnlough, the village where he attended primary school. He was buried after the service in the adjoining graveyard.