Four-vehicle fire in Larne ‘deliberate’ says Fire Service

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed a fire in the Inver Road area of Larne was started deliberately.

NIFRS also said the incident on Wednesday evening involved four vehicles - and not three as first thought by police.

Two appliances from Larne Fire Station were despatched to the scene after a call around 11.36pm on Wednesday (September 25).

A Fire Service spokesperson said: “NIFRS was called to a fire in Inver Road, Larne where four vehicles were alight. Firefighters used four hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

“The incident was dealt with by 12.30am and the cause of the fire was deliberate ignition.”

Police also attended the scene and have appealed for witnesses to help with their investigation.

Inspector Johnny Graham said: “Officers are working to establish the cause of the fire and enquiries are continuing at this stage.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information on this incident to contact police in Larne on 101, quoting reference number 2317 of 25/09/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”