Former Assembly candidate stole from shop where he worked

A man who stood for election to the Northern Ireland Assembly has been ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work for stealing over £1,600 from a County Antrim shop where he was an employee.

Conor Sheridan (26), of Old Forge Manor, Larne, took a total of £1,656.69, from Russell’s shop in the town between March and April in 2016.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to the one charge of theft but was convicted and was back at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday for sentencing.

Sheridan stood as a ‘Cross-Community Labour Alternative’ candidate in the East Antrim constituency in the Stormont Assembly Election last year and was knocked out in the first count after receiving 393 first preference votes.

At the previous year’s Assembly Election in East Antrim he pulled in 551 first preference votes.

Thursday’s court heard he is a charity worker and has helped with the ‘SOS Bus’ were volunteers aim to keep young people safe when out socialising at night.

A prosecutor said police were contacted in May 2016 after a receiving a report that £1,659 had gone missing over a period of time at Russell’s shop and Sheridan was identified as the culprit by a combination of stocktaking and CCTV.

He had been operating a till and “would hit a certain button” and goods would then scan through and “all would appear to be normal”, the prosecuting lawyer added.

She said CCTV showed Sheridan “writing down figures” in connection with his theft.

The court was told the defendant made “admissions” at a disciplinary hearing.

Defence barrister Chris Sherrard said the defendant previously had an “absolutely clear record” but his client was aware of the “stark terms” in which courts view such cases.

At an earlier court, the case had been referred to as an alleged “breach of trust” case.

Mr Sherrard said there was an absence of aggravating features and there had been no elaborate plan to cover-up what the defendant had done.

“It was always going to be identified by the employer,” said the lawyer.

Mr Sherrard said the offending had to be set against the defendant getting good grades at A level and going on to third level education.

Sheridan studied accountancy at university.

Mr Sherrard said the defendant and had gone on to work for ‘Santander’ but lost his job because of the court proceedings.

District Judge Peter King said the custody threshold had been well and truly crossed and said the defendant had shown no remorse in a pre-sentence report and had indicated a desire to appeal the conviction.

Ordering the defendant to do 200 hours of unpaid work as part of Community Service, and repay the money he took, the judge warned that if the work is not completed or the cash payback falls short he would have no hesitation in jailing him.