Five-year ban for over-the-limit Larne motorcyclist who crashed on Christmas Eve

A motorcyclist who crashed whilst three and a half times the drink drive limit on Christmas Eve has been given a five months jail term, suspended for three years, and banned from driving for five years.

Phillip McAllister (51), of Dromaine Drive in Larne, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

He came to police attention around 8pm on December 24 last year when he crashed his motorbike.

Police discovered the key to the bike in a garden and there was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor.

The defendant had a reading of 123 with the legal limit being 35.

McAllister told police he came out of a shop car park and “lost control” on the Linn Road in Larne.

Defence solicitor Sara Edge said the defendant was “extremely remorseful”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said McAllister had a “very bad record” for drink driving with three previous offences.