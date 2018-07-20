Firefighters attacked at bonfire

Bottles were thrown at firefighters tasked to a bonfire site in the region in the early hours of July 12.

Details of the incident were only released today.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was called to a bonfire at 12.10am on July 12 at Ballycarry, Whitehead as a telegraph pole had caught fire. “Unfortunately while dealing with the incident, firefighters came under attack with bottles being thrown and had to withdraw from the scene.

“Thankfully there were no injuries to firefighters or damage to fire appliances. The incident was dealt with at 1.02am.

“It is disappointing that our firefighters were attacked on this occasion whilst doing their job and protecting the local community.

“Our priority is to protect life and then property and if we are called out to a bonfire related incident it is because someone from the local community is concerned and has called NIFRS for assistance.”