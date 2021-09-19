Fined and banned for driving while unfit
A man with a Larne address admitted at court it had been “stupid and dangerous” of him to have driven on the Lisnevenagh Road near Ballymena on April 2 this year whilst being unfit after taking the drug Pregabalin.
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 10:45 am
Gregory O’Hara (41), of Curran Road, was also uninsured and was an unaccompanied L driver without L plates displayed.
He was banned from driving for a year and fined £300.
The case was dealt with at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (September 16).