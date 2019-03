A Larne man has been accused of possessing the Class A drug MDMA and having it with intent to supply.

Justin Ryan Wright (24), or Lindara Park, is also alleged to have possessed cannabis on the same date - September 6 last year.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 21, where a police officer said he believed he could connect him to the charges.

The case was adjourned until April 4.