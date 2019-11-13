Enforcement warning from police over illegal parking at Whitehead school

Police are warning motorists of enforcement action over motorists parking illegally in the vicinity of Whitehead Primary School in Whitehead, Co Antrim.

It follows a PSNI Carrickfergus operation in the seaside town this morning (Wednesday) after residents raised issues over some parents/guardians dropping off children at the Islandmagee Road school.

Police said they gave out advice leaflets to every driver “noted to be illegally parking on double yellow lines, dropping the children off on yellow zig zags which clearly state ‘SCHOOL KEEP CLEAR’, and most shockingly, stopping and dropping off at the school crossing at the lollipop lady”.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Each driver was warned that today was about educating, however moving forward, we will be dealing with offending drivers by way of enforcement.”

Last week PSNI carried out a similar operation at Model Primary School, Belfast Road, Carrickfergus, with particular attention given to reports of drivers parking at an adjacent bus stop on the four-lane highway.