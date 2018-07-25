Electrical items stolen during burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Larne.

It is understood the goods were taken from a shed and garage sometime between Wednesday, July 18 and Monday, July 23 in the Fairway area of the town.

Items taken include, a Karcher pressure washer, 32” silver flat screen TV, a PS4, a gold and white female watch, make up and a Wii U console.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 991 23/07/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.