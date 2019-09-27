East Antrim residents targeted by scammers

Police across Mid and East Antrim have called on members of the public to be vigilant after scammers targeted local people this week.

Posting on Facebook, a PSNI spokesperson said: “There have been multiple reports of scams in the district in the last day.

“One of which involved someone receiving directions via the telephone because funds to the value of £600 hadn’t been intercepted from her account.

“If you receive a phone call of this nature hang up. There were multiple reports of this nature in the last day.

“A regular one we see involves people receiving emails from persons imitating TV Licensing demanding payment otherwise prosecution will be pursued. This is a scam!”

The spokesperson added: “Nearly everyday we get reports of phone calls, emails even people calling to houses trying out their latest scheme.

“Don’t click on the link/don’t return their call/never give any personal information that could be used to get your money. If online or a text just delete and block the sender.

“In a week where many have lost their jobs and some have lost holiday bookings, it’s even more sickening to see these dishonest people out to inflict more misery.”

For advice and guidance on how to spot scams, check out www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/scamwiseni or www.actionfraud.police.uk/