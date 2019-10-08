Drunk man caused disturbance in Larne

A drunk man who caused a disturbance on his 40th birthday in Larne town centre before stealing a plant - which had been presented as a gift to the McNeill Court sheltering housing complex - has been jailed for five months.

John Masterson, with an address given as Curran Road in Larne, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison on Thursday, October 3.

He admitted stealing a plant and plant pot and a bowling ball and damaging a window and telephone belonging to Choice Housing on June 4.

He was also in possession of Diazepam and stole a date stamper belonging to Carnival Bingo. In March this year he stole a crossbrow and three arrows worth £40 from a shop in Larne and was also in possession of the crossbow as an offensive weapon in a public place.

A previous court heard Masterson had been extremely intoxicated and was causing a disturbance at areas including Maud’s ice-cream shop at Jade House takeaway on June 4. He later apologised to police when arrested.

A defence barrister said the crossbow had not been taken out of its box and the public had not been put in fear.