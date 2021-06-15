Drunk customer demanded staff at Larne shop called her a taxi

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Clodagh Hazlett (41), of Donalds Way in Limavady, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court for theft of items worth around £18 in relation to November 12 last year.

A prosecutor said police were contacted about a drunk female causing a disturbance. The court heard staff said the defendant was abusive when entering the store and had asked a staff member to order her a taxi. Hazlett then lifted a sandwich and a “packet of chicken” from the shelves and began to eat it in the store.

She also lifted a pack of Cheese Strings, cheese spread and a second sandwich and another packet of chicken and placed them in her bags. The defendant was asked if she was going to pay and she replied she had no money. The defendant tried to leave and at that stage was holding a tablecloth, two table mats and a face snood.

A defence solicitor said the defendant, who had a record and a mental health and addiction background, was at a “very low ebb in her life” at the time and “didn’t possess the money to feed herself”. He said things have changed for the defendant who now has a home and is also getting support from a family member and a housing association. She also has a mental health referral.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he would give her a chance to avoid prison and hoped she could “get assistance for the problems you clearly have”.