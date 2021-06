Roddensvale School teacher defying injury for fundraising 'mile a day in June' challenge

At Ballymena Magistrates Court a guilty plea was entered to a charge of possessing the Class B drug and the defendant was fined £100.

Scott Crowe (26), of Bay Road Manor in Larne, had the offence detected on March 7 this year.