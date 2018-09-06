Drugs found outside primary school

A concerned member of the public contacted the police after finding a quantity of cannabis outside a school in east Antrim.

A police spokesperson said: “This little package was found in the street and handed to me by a concerned member of the public!

“Why was he so concerned, sure many of you will be quick to point out that it’s only a harmless plant?

“Well his concern stems from where he found it, right outside his child’s primary school.

“I’ll not state the obvious as I’m sure most of us can imagine the consequences of a child picking this up.”