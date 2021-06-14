Drugs ‘designed to look like sweets’ recovered after vehicle searched in Larne
Police are urging parents to explain the dangers of drugs to their children after officers located a quantity of illegal drugs in Larne at the weekend.
Detailing the incident, which occurred on Friday night (June 11), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Larne stopped a vehicle on the Coast Road and found a quantity of illegal drugs.
“During the search of the car these packets were also discovered. This packaging is clearly designed to make the contents look like harmless sweets, when the small print actually shows the ‘sweets’ contain cannabis.
“This is totally reckless. Imagine the consequences if a young child consumed the contents.
“Parents, please speak to your children about the dangers of eating something that appears harmless, but could have a serious impact.
“If you have any information on the misuse of drugs in your area, call us on 101. If you would rather not contact us, but still feel you need to let someone know completely anonymously, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
----
