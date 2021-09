Larne man had driven dangerously on the Coast Road

Man rescued from ‘rough seas’ by Larne RNLI

Loose Threads Quilters’ Larne exhibition shows ‘There’s No Place Like Home’

Larne Foodbank launches Christmas Hamper Appeal ahead of expected increase in demand

Winners and runners up of Mid and East Antrim In Bloom’s ‘Tallest Sunflower’ competition

Mid and East Antrim PSNI issues ‘stop and search’ warning over illegal fireworks

Record amount of plastic waste found during clean up of Brown’s Bay, Islandmagee

Man threatened to kill his ex-partner and her pet dog at Carnlough holiday let