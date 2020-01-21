Driving ban for Larne motorist who knocked down pedestrian at car park

A 70-year-old motorist who knocked down a pedestrian in the Lidl supermarket car park in Larne has been banned from driving for two months and fined £500.

Jim Morrow, of Bay Park in Larne, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and failing to remain and and report an injury accident on June 4, 2019.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday a man received an injury to his shoulder after being knocked to the ground by a Mercedes and his shoe was stuck under the vehicle.

The defendant initially told police he didn’t realise he had struck a pedestrian and thought he had perhaps ran over an item of shopping which had fallen from a trolley.

The court heard the pedestrian had no “long term injuries”.

A defence solicitor said the defendant was a man of “good character” who had been driving for over 50 years but he accepted the “facts don’t read well”.

The lawyer said the defendant “felt a bump” and had asked the man if he was okay.

The solicitor said a female with the pedestrian asked the defendant to move the car to remove the shoe and after parking nearby in a “bit of shock” he then decided to go to the nearby Larne Police Station to report the incident.

However, it was claimed, the defendant then remembered that there probably wouldn’t be anyone in the reception at the time and when he returned to the car park those involved in the incident had left.

The lawyer said the defendant should have followed up on the matter but thought everything was okay.

He said there were “no serious injuries”.

The court heard the defendant is involved in two businesses and drives 30,000 miles a year.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a “very unusual set of circumstances” and it was “difficult to understand the actions and the thought process” of the defendant.

The judge said Morrow had “acted wholly inappropriately” and “why on earth” he didn’t remain was difficult to understand.

“He should have stayed, it’s a poor piece of behaviour”.

Judge Broderick said it was a serious incident and the defendant “doesn’t cover himself in glory”.

Bail was fixed for appeal and the defendant is allowed to drive in the meantime.