A farmer has been banned from driving for two months and fined £450.

John Desmond Connolly (31), with an address at Garron Walk in Larne, had the case dealt with at Ballymena Magistrates Court on January 10.

He was detected without a driving licence last August whilst in an Isuzu Rodeo which was involved in a collision.

The defendant was then detected in September using a mobile phone whilst driving when he was also uninsured in a Mercedes. He also admitted a driving licence offence.