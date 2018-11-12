Driver ‘panicked’ when he saw police, court told

Police went to speak to a driver in Carnlough about insurance and he then reversed and drove off in the Larne direction and the vehicle was located abandoned a short time later.

Officers then returned to Carnlough and spotted Paul Rodgers (23), a scaffolder, of Millfield in Ballymena, getting out of another vehicle.

At Ballymena Court on November 8, he pleaded guilty to charges of failing to stop for police; using a vehicle without insurance; failing to display L plates and being an unaccompanied driver.

Defence solicitor Archie McCormick said his client “panicked” when he saw police.

He said the defendant did not drive the vehicle on a regular basis which he had bought to fix up.

The defendant received a four-month road ban and £500 fine.