Driver banned after ‘hit-and-run’ collision

A driver who crashed and then fled the scene has been banned from the road for a year and fined £400 after admitting charges of dangerous driving and failing to report an injury accident.

Christopher Weekes, (25) of Curran Road, committed the offences at Ballycraigy Road, Larne, on June 4 last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court police received a report of a “hit and run” road traffic collision and upon arrival at the scene noticed a vehicle “lying across” both lanes of the road with damage.

It had collided with a Mercedes vehicle which had four people inside who received “whiplash” injuries.

A prosecutor told the court how witnesses said the defendant appeared to be “under the influence” but he ran off and was not immediately located.

Subsequently, in a police interview the defendant denied being under the influence but confirmed he had been the driver and said he fell asleep as a result of “sleep deprivation” and ran off because he was “in shock”.

Defence solicitor David Nagra said at the time of the offences his client was working as a welder but is now unemployed after losing his job shortly before Christmas.

The lawyer said Weekes had been working a night shift.

After the collision the defendant had remained at the scene for a short period of time, he said.

Mr Nagra said at least one witness said she could not smell alcohol from the defendant.